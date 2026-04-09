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Blue Springs police investigating shooting; Suspect barricaded in apartment

Blue Springs shooting
Jack McCormick | KSHB
Blue Springs shooting
Blue Springs shooting
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs, Missouri, Police Department is working to get a barricaded shooting suspect to come out of an apartment.

Officers responded to a shooting shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of NW Mock.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the suspect fled back to their nearby apartment following the shooting.

Negotiators are communicating with him and are working toward a peaceful resolution.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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