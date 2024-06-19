Blue Springs Board of Education president resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following recent allegations circling online, Dr. Bobby Hawk has resigned from his position as president of the Blue Springs Board of Education.

In a statement, the district said Hawk, who was elected to a three-year term in 2022, voluntarily submitted his resignation, which was unanimously accepted by the board.

“The Blue Springs Board of Education is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and trust in our leadership,” the district said in the statement. “It is with a profound sense of responsibility and commitment to transparency that we acknowledge the recent allegations concerning Board President Dr. Bobby Hawk.”

Allegations include a blog post that has captured the attention of the Blue Springs community. KSHB 41 News is working to learn more about those allegations.

