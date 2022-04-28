Blue Valley School District board member Jim McMullen loses VP title after series of controversial tweets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley School District’s Board of Education voted 5-2 Thursday morning to strip recently-elected board member Jim McMullen of his title of Vice President of the board.

The vote comes in response to a petition started last week calling for McMullen’s censure and removal after the discovery of tweets made by McMullen that were deemed transphobic.

A capacity crowd turned out at Thursday morning’s meeting, many in support of McMullen. At several points during the meeting, the crowd erupted in cheers in support of McMullen.

Screengrabs of McMullen’s tweets show the board member saying he’d “continue to speak out about poison that is gender ideology.”

While those tweets were later deleted, McMullen made the same points during remarks at Thursday’s meeting.

“It appears to be a modern version of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible,” McMullen said. “Gender ideology is designed to confuse kids and invites kids to hate their God-given bodies.”

Although McMullen was stripped of his Vice President title by Thursday’s vote, he will remain on the board.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

