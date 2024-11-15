Blue Valley School District superintendent to retire at end of school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Valley School District superintendent Dr. Tonya Merrigan announced on Friday her plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 school year.

Merrigan, who became the district’s first female superintendent in 2020, has been with Blue Valley since joining as a high school counselor in 1999.

“Serving the Blue Valley community has been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” said Merrigan. “I am incredibly proud of all we have accomplished together, from expanding student opportunities to focusing on health and well-being and ensuring every student’s success. It has been a joy to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team of educators, staff and community members who are committed to making a difference in the lives of our students.”

According to a district spokesperson, the Blue Valley Board of Education will start searching for the district’s next superintendent in the coming months.

Staff members as well as the Blue Valley community will have opportunities to provide input on what they would like to see in Merrigan's successor.

A full timeline will be shared in the coming weeks, according to a district spokesperson.

Merrigan is focused on ensuring a smooth transition and supporting the district as she heads toward retirement.

“I am confident that Blue Valley’s best days are ahead,” said Merrigan. “It has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the relationships, experiences and memories that will stay with me forever.”

