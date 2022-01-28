Bob Dole's burial Wednesday in Arlington National Cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. — The late Bob Dole will be buried with military honors Wednesday in Arlington National Cemetery.

Dole is a former U.S. Senate majority leader and Republican presidential nominee who also has been celebrated as a World War II hero.

He died Dec. 5 at the age of 98.

The foundation named for his widow and former Cabinet secretary and North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole announced plans for a private service at the historic Washington-area cemetery.

About 100 close family and former colleagues are expected to attend. Dole was a native of Russell in western Kansas who served nearly 36 years in Congress and was the 1996 Republican presidential nominee.