Boil advisory issued for residents in Knob Noster following water main break, line break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Knob Noster in Johnson County, Missouri, issued a boil advisory Saturday morning, citing a loss of water pressure in the distribution system.

The advisory is in place for all Knob Noster Public Water System customers.

The city said in a social media post Saturday the "water pressure dropped below acceptable levels, which may allow contaminants to enter the system."

A spokesperson for the city told KSHB 41 News a water main break followed by an additional line break caused the decrease in pressure.

Residents should boil water at a rolling boil for a minimum of three minutes before using it to drink, cook, brush teeth, wash dishes or make ice. Water does not need to be boiled for bathing or laundry.

Due to ongoing advisory, the city is providing bottled water to residents. Individual bottles of water are available for pickup at city hall.

The Knob Noster Police Department and city staff can also deliver water to those who may have a hard time leaving home, according to a Facebook post from the city.

The city said crews are actively working to resolve the issue.

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