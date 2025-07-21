Boil advisory issued in Wellington, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boil advisory has been issued for the town of Wellington, Missouri.

The city issued the advisory early Monday morning, and says the town in Lafayette County is under the advisory for the next three days due to a loss of water pressure from the water tower.

City officials say a lead in the water main was discovered earlier in the week, and it was repaired on Thursday, July 17, but residents are still encouraged to boil their water.

Residents should boil drinking and cooking water for three minutes and discard ice in ice makers until the advisory is lifted.

