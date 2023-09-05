Boil water advisory issued for Linwood in Leavenworth County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Linwood in Leavenworth County.

City officials posted on social media around noon Tuesday that crews working on a waterline project had struck a line, causing a failure in the system.

The advisory, which was issued Tuesday, remains in effect until testing reveals the system is back to normal conditions.

Customers should boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Other precautions:



Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If tap water is dirty, flush the water lines until water is clear.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them for at least a minute in clean tap water with one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water.

Water for bathing does not usually need to be boiled. Parents of young children should monitor bath time to make sure no water is ingested.

More information is available online or by calling 913-301-3021.

