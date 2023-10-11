Boil water advisory issued for parts of eastern Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for customers in an eastern part of the area following the loss of water pressure late Tuesday night.

Customers in an area bounded by Pittman Road on the west, Lee’s Summit Road on the east, E. 43rd Street on the north and E. 53rd Street on the south are advised to boil all drinking water for at least three minutes before consumption.

Tap water for other purposes, such as bathing, is OK during the advisory, though parents should supervise young children bathing.

KC Water said a contractor working to install guard rails struck a 12-inch main around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, leading to a complete loss of water pressure in the system.

Pressure has since been restored to the system, but officials are waiting for lab tests to be completed on water samples to ensure levels have returned to normal levels.

Restaurants in the area are also affected by the advisory and should follow the same recommendations.

More information about the boil water advisory is available on KC Water’s website.

