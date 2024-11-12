Books and Barbers program helping build confidence, love of reading for KCPS students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Public Schools district mentorship program has four years of successes recorded to date.

Dr. Christopher McNeil, a former elementary school principal, is pairing reading with self-care for young students.

From inside of George Melcher Elementary, the Books And Barbers is in session.

"The program came because I was a kid whose mom couldn't afford to get haircuts, and I also was a struggling reader," McNeil said. "My passion job is the books and barbers program."

So for KCPS students who could use mentorship, extra reading support, or who need to find the right crew to hang out with, McNeil said this space is for them.

"I wanted to create an environment so we could increase confidence with students through getting a haircut and also a love for reading," he said.

It's all in their motto — "Boys love to read too!"

And the impact on students is evident.

"Well, most of the time, I'm not really a reader, but it just feels different this time when I'm actually listening to a good book," said Jayvon Johnson, a sixth grader at George Melcher Elementary.

McNeil is helping move students from learning to read to loving to read by talking about the text, asking questions, and finding how it relates to their lives.

"Scenarios like, 'Have you ever been embarrassed or ever dealt with a bully?'" McNeil said.

Johnson talked about how the program has helped him want to read more.

"I want to try to take my reading to a whole next level, maybe a bigger chapter book if I can," Johnson said.

For McNeil, it's about building impactful relationships.

"To make sure they know they’re important and have tremendous value," he said. "They are special — that’s the biggest thing, no matter where they come from or whatever circumstance."

The program doesn't just help the students feel confident by improving their reading skills, but also with receiving a fresh cut.

"All I needed was a line up, and now how do you feel? I got some courage back," Johnson said. "If you need a haircut, make sure to visit him and if you want to read a book, he's always there."

The next phase of the program includes highschoolers — those that are going through the cosmetology program will be the ones to cut the kids' hair, forming another layer of mentorship.

