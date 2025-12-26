Boxing Day brings consumers out for post-Christmas deals, returns

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

Dec. 26, also known as Boxing Day, marks one of the busiest retail days of the year, as shoppers flock to stores for deep discounts and holiday returns.

"Every year, on the day after Christmas, I go and expand my wardrobe a little," said Jeanette Kowalewski, a shopper taking advantage of the post-holiday sales.

Retailers typically offer substantial markdowns ranging from 40 to 60 percent off regular prices, sometimes more, making it an ideal time for consumers to maximize the value of their holiday gift cards or find deals on items they've been eyeing.

The day also sees heavy return traffic as people exchange unwanted gifts or items that don't fit properly.

"I ordered a vest online, and we're gonna return it in store today, if the lines aren't chaotic," said shopper Alyssa Waldron.

The Better Business Bureau advises shoppers that many stores require identification and the original form of payment for returns without receipts, so checking store return policies before heading out can save time and frustration.

For those looking to avoid crowds, waiting might be the smarter strategy.

"For sure. I'm not trying to fight with people or lines or anything like that, so I'll just wait. I've got 60 days, so I've got plenty of time," said Emma, another shopper.

Experienced shoppers recommend buying from local stores to make returns less difficult.

"I don't shop online as much because I want to shop at a store here so that I can return it easier. It makes it way easier if you can just show back up, right? If I do online, it's a store that's in town, so that I can return it easier," Kowalewski said.

