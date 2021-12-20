Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City waiving club fees for winter break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children all across the metro are back home for winter break, but for some parents, this can be a challenge because it opens the doors for children to be home alone.

In response, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is lending families a helping hand this holiday season with their "12 Days of Club'n" event.

For the first time ever, the nonprofit will be waiving all club fees from now until Jan. 3 at participating locations.

“[It's] an opportunity for the parents to leave their children with a trusted resource in the community," said Waymond King, Senior Director of Operations and Programs at Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. "Take care of their little, last-minute things they may have to do if they’ve got appointments with Santa, or they may need a little time to connect, reconnect themselves, then we’re here to help support them during that.”

Meals will be provided and events, games and a field trip to a University of Missouri-Kansas City women's basketball game will also be included.

During the pandemic, Boys and Girls Clubs saw a 40% reduction in participation across the country, but King hopes "12 Days of Club'n" will help boost numbers and bring in new members.

“This is our way of reintroducing ourselves to the folks we know are around us who haven’t given us a try and people who have been lapse, and not come back in a while," said King, "we’re here, we’re open, we’re ready to receive any and all children.”

The offer is only for children ages 5-18, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to 6 p.m.

The club will be closed on holidays and families must register online before attending.

