BPU worker dies while doing utility work in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A worker with the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities (BPU) was killed on the job on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for BPU said one of its employees died "following an incident while performing utility work."

The statement went on to say: "Our hearts are with the employee's family, friends, and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing the employee's name. The incident remains under investigation, and BPU is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the employee's loved ones as they grieve this profound loss."

No other information was immediately provided.

KSHB 41 is working to learn more and will update this story.