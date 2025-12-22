BREAKING: Port KC virtual hearing over Plaza incentives hacked

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A virtual hearing by Port KC Monday afternoon to review an incentives proposal for the Country Club Plaza was hacked.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne was among those who were on the Zoom hearing at 2 p.m. when the feed was hacked.

Over a several-minute period, the hackers played pornography and wrote graffiti on the screen.

Meeting organizers ended the meeting after about five minutes, before starting it back up again a few minutes later.

A PortKC spokesperson said in the comments after the meeting resumed that three individuals have been removed and reported as part of the hack.

PortKC commissioners are reviewing an incentives package for the redevelopment of the Country Club Plaza.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

