Broadridge Financial Solutions to close Kansas City facility; 72 jobs impacted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broadridge Financial Solutions notified Kansas City, Missouri, and state officials last week that it plans to close its facility at 2600 Southwest Boulevard.

The closure would take effect on June 20 and impact 72 employees.

The New York-based company provides a host of corporate communication services.

The company said it notified its employees of the closure back in January. As part of that announcement, the company said it is working with employees to provide “separation benefits,” outplacement support benefits and severance pay.

