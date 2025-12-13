Brother's autism diagnosis led doctorate student to occupational therapy career

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri. Rockhurst University contacted Braden sharing this story. Braden followed up listening to the voices of an occupational student and her parents. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The field of occupational therapy is invaluable for people who experience physical and mental challenges.

However, the career's title doesn't really explain what an occupational therapist does.

"Occupational therapy, at its core, is about helping people gain independence in their daily occupations, which is their daily tasks," said Elaina Schnarr, who graduated from Rockhurst University with a doctorate in occupational therapy.

Elaina Schnarr

She said she didn't always have dreams of being an occupational therapist.

Schnarr discovered the career through her brother.

"So when I was in middle school, and my brother was 2, he got diagnosed with autism," said Schnarr.

Elaina and Will Schnarr

After his diagnosis, he was given an occupational therapist to become more independent.

"We had some early intervention occupational therapists who would come to our house about once a week," Schnarr said. "And they would work with him on different things. They gave him a communication board. We worked on things like going up the stairs, building core strength."

That's when her love for the career began to take shape. Elaina had her family's full support when she told them what she wanted to do.

"When she told us she wanted to get into occupational therapy, it was, it was hard to not get emotional," said Chad Schnarr, Elaina's dad. "Because you want your kids, you know, first and foremost, you want them to be healthy, but you want them to be good people."

Chad Schnarr

Schnarr said he saw the benefits of OT's as he watched his son gained strength and independence.

"It's been fantastic to see him be able to adapt to society that doesn't know much about autism," he said. But he's kind of meeting them halfway now."

While more occupational therapists are expected to fill in gaps, the need also is increasing. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said occupational therapy jobs are projected to grow by 14% over the next decade. That's because a larger population is growing older and becoming more susceptible to physical and mental challenges.

"That can be anything from brushing their teeth and getting dressed ,to doing the leisure activities that are meaningful to them, like cooking and gardening," said Elaina Schnarr.

A professor at Rockhurst said occupational therapy should be called the therapy of life.

"I think that there are so many people that would love to be occupational therapists. They just don’t know it exists," said Elaina Schnarr.

Elaina is starting her career in Kansas City and wants to help the community she calls home.

"It was really amazing to know that I actually have the opportunity and the skill set to give back to the community and to help kids in the same way that OT's helped my brother," said Elaina.

As for her dad, he said he's proud of her accomplishments and the love he sees his kids have for one another.

"Everyone else will see a young professional just starting out her career.," he said. "I'm still gonna see a little redheaded girl that I taught how to ride a bike."

Over 30 occupational therapy doctorate students graduated on December 12 from Rockhurst University.

Most of the graduates said they found the career through personal experiences.