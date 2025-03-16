Browne's Irish Marketplace to celebrate 138th St. Patrick's Day in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Browne's Irish Marketplace in Kansas City's Midtown sits less than half a mile from the start of the city's St. Patrick's Day parade. The shop's celebrations can be traced back 138 years.

Ed and Mary Flavin, immigrants of County Kerry, Ireland, first established Flavin's Market inside their family home at 27th and Jefferson streets in 1887. The Flavins moved the store to its current location at 33rd Street and Pennsylvania in 1901.

"It was outside of town, so it was really brave, and they built the building we're sitting in," said Kerry Browne, great-granddaughter of the Flavins and current co-owner.

Now, located in a part of Kansas City that isn't considered the outside of town, Browne's offers St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Festivities begin with Irish rolls at 9 a.m. and continue until "at least" 4 p.m.

"You can just walk up the street and watch the parade and then walk back afterwards and have lunch and a pint and keep the day going," Browne said.

The couple sold eggs, local goods and imports their relatives from Ireland shipped to them.

"I can't imagine shipping at that time," Browne said.

When Margaret, daughter of the Flavins, married Jim Browne, they began operating the store in 1915, according to the shop's website.

"We are so fortunate that they kept going during World Wars and the Depression and all that they went through to get here," Browne said.

Their eldest son, Bob, and his wife, Marjorie, took on the store's operations in 1955. Twenty-six years later in 1981, Browne and her husband, John McClain, took over ownership.

"We lost my dad, and it was a way of holding onto him, and it's so true because he's here all of the time," Browne said. "He was a cigar smoker, and we sometimes get a whiff of his cigar, so we know he's here and keeping an eye on us all the time."

Continuing the store's legacy is part of what Browne said makes her proud to be Irish.

"I love how they (the Irish) hang onto their heritage, the people who came before them really matter, they want to pay tribute to them, and that matters to me a lot," she said.

Browne and her husband have operated the market longer than any of her other family members. They go to Ireland a couple of times a year to source the store's authentic goods.

She said during COVID, the Irish government reached out and told them Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest Irish business outside of Ireland.

"When you talk about what it means to keep going, that's a lot of pressure," she said. "Like, OK, now we really have to keep going."

Browne said her college-age son, Rory, is all about continuing the story of Browne's Irish Marketplace.

"It's all he wants to do," she said. "So, it's exciting, there's a future for Browne's. He'll be the fifth generation to run it."

The business often offers events like live music and bingo in addition to its deli, full bar and Irish goods. The marketplace is looking to expand its operations to include private whiskey tastings and a speakeasy, Browne said.

"When people are here, they, throughout life, want to share their big moments at Browne's, and that's so meaningful," she said.

Jim McEnerney, a regular, brings his family to Browne's often. He enjoyed a pint with his son, Shea, at the market on Sunday.

"We're very proud Americans because of our Irish heritage, and when you walk into Browne's, you feel like you're in the heart of Ireland," he said.

McEnerney said it's easy to make friends at Browne's. He said his family has started signing traditional Irish music at the store, and the "next thing you know, the whole place is singing while they're drinking their beers and having conversations."

"If you've been here, no explanation necessary; if you haven't, no explanation possible," he said.

Browne said St. Patrick's Day is a day to celebrate what it means to be Irish with all of Kansas City.

"Obviously, we're Irish year-round, but we're proud to share that Irishness with people of every descent," she said.

Four generations — and one day, five generations — later, the story of Browne's continues.

"Even my great-grandparents, when they opened this little thing in 1887, they never would have imagined we'd still be here, but I hope we're doing them proud, I hope they look down and are grateful," Browne said.

