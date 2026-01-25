KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

As snow fell throughout Jackson County Saturday, crews worked around the clock to clear streets despite flurries continually falling.

One of the machines on the street worked to clear the streetcar tracks.

A street sweeper appropriately named "Brushy" was running on both sides of the street, dusting snow off the KC Streetcar rails to ensure the transit system could continue running.

KSHB 41 Brushy clears the street car rails

The free streetcar line was busy during the day with riders looking to avoid driving in the snowy conditions.

"I don't want to navigate in it, and I don't want to clear off my car. I live right next to the streetcar stop next to Union Hill, so easy enough," Kelly Adrian said.

'Brushy' clears KC Streetcar rails as riders utilize service during cold, snow

Emily Whitfield, who is visiting from Sacramento as part of her goal to visit all 50 states, also appreciated having the public transportation option available.

"It's free, and because I'm in between jobs, I'm saving money where I can," Whitfield said.

KSHB 41 Emily Whitfield

Whitfield mentioned the weather was quite a shock compared to home, where temperatures were sitting at 63 degrees.

"It was unexpected for me. I looked at the forecast planning my trip, it said cold but this is beyond," Whitfield said.

But for some, it was a matter of getting out of the house, happily using the streetcar.

"I've been cooped up all morning, did a lot of chores that I needed to do around the house. And my friends wanted to get out to get a drink and I was like why not? Street cars there, I don’t have to drive," said Adrian.

The streetcar's hours were modified during the snow, closing at 10 p.m. on Jan. 24. It will reopen at 7 a.m. on Sunday

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.