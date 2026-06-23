Buildup of grease leads to manhole overflow Tuesday in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Johnson County, Kansas, are testing water samples after a manhole overflowed Tuesday morning.

County officials say they discovered the manhole overflow around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of Oakmont Street in Overland Park.

Officials with Johnson County Wastewater and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment believe the overflow was caused by a blockage in the sewer line due to a buildup of grease

As of early Tuesday afternoon, officials say the overflow has been resolved.

Sanitary sewer service in the area was not affected.

The main line has been cleaned, and crews are working to clean up the area to prevent further contamination.

Health officials are testing the water, monitoring the location, and conducting water quality tests to determine when the notice can be lifted.

Out of an abundance of caution, JCDHE advises individuals and pets to have no contact with standing water in the area until further notice.

Johnson County Wastewater reminded the public that fats, oils and grease should never be poured down the drain, including toilets.

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