Bus fares for KCATA, RideKC to resume June 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After years of zero-fare service, fares will resume June 1 for regional bus service provided by the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) and RideKC.

The new fare system will utilize fare capping, meaning riders pay as they ride.

“Fare Capping automatically limits how much you pay in a day," the RideKC website explained. "Once you reach the cost of a day pass, additional rides that day will not increase your total."

The system tracks rides automatically when riders use the same form of payment. Additional charges will be incurred by those who use different payment options.

Ride prices are as follows:



Single ride: $2

Day pass: $4

Weekly pass: $20

Monthly pass: $62.50

“Change is never easy; however, this return to fare collection is essential to long-term transit sustainability,” Chuck Ferguson, interim CEO of KCATA, said in a news release. “And when it comes down to it, it’s truly about helping people get where they need to go safely — whether that’s work, school, healthcare or essential services — and building a stronger, more connected community in the process.”

There are several options for riders to pay:



Credit/debit/prepaid cards: The tap-to-pay system accepts Visa, Mastercard or Discover credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards.

RideKCGO app: Riders can create an account and add funds to tap to board. Starting May 26, the app will be available to Apple and Android users.

Pass cards: Daily, weekly and monthly pass cards will be available for purchase starting May 26 at the following locations:

East Village Transit Center | 13th Street and Charlotte, KCMO | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. KCATA Headquarters | 1200 E. 18th St., KCMO | 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Wyandotte County Parks and Rec | 5033 State Ave., KCK



To help support low-income individuals, older adults, those with disabilities, youth and others who require transportation assistance, KCATA and RideKC are rolling out the RideKC Free & Reduced Fare Program.

More information on eligibility and enrollment will be made available soon.

KCATA is also partnering with the United Way of Greater Kansas City to provide those eligible a 50% discounted pass. Applications go live June 1.

United Way also shared that nonprofits can apply for free single-day passes to help connect clients to services, and 50% discounted passes will be available for purchase by nonprofit and civic partners.

For more information about the fare changes, you can visit RideKC.org or attend a public meeting.

Three have been scheduled at the East Village Transit Center to educate the public on the new fare system.



Tuesday, May 26 | 8 a.m. to noon

Thursday, May 28 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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