Bus riders want solutions in contract dispute between city leaders, KCATA

Time is ticking down for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) and the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council to reach a contract agreement by Aug. 15, leaving bus riders concerned about potential service disruptions.

For many Kansas City residents, the bus system is their only transportation option. Without a contract agreement, those services could be at risk.

"A lot of people use it for transportation if their car is broke down or their license gets suspended," said Daisha Frencher, a frequent bus rider.

The ongoing dispute between Kansas City leaders and the KCATA has frustrated regular bus riders like Don Dorsey.

"Just seems to them like it's two belligerent kids on a playground who will not come together and form any sort of comprise," Dorsey said.

John Batten/KSHB Don Dorsey is frustrated that the issue has come to this point of potential suspension.

Mayor Quinton Lucas recently appointed Councilman Eric Bunch to the KCATA Board of Commissioners. While not confirmed, it's perhaps an effort to mend the conflict between the two groups.

"I just think, generally speaking, I know we needed perspective from Kansas City, Missouri, but also someone who uses public transit on a regular basis," Bunch said.

He expressed frustration about the prolonged negotiations.

John Batten/KSHB Eric Bunch is a Kansas City, Mo. city council member.

"It should not have gotten to the end of July, into August now, without having a contract signed," Bunch said. "I think that's unacceptable."

Despite the looming deadline, Bunch reassured residents that bus service would continue.

"We will do everything we can to make sure it continues running," Bunch said.

However, riders like Frencher remain anxious about what lies ahead.

John Batten/KSHB KSHB 41 spoke to riders who rely on public transit every day.

"It's a lot of changes I feel like is coming," Frencher said.

