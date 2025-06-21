Bystanders pull person out of Brush Creek Saturday afternoon, KCPD investigation ongoing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said an investigation is underway by KCMO police after bystanders pulled a person out of Brush Creek on Saturday afternoon.

KCFD crews were dispatched to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at around 1:35 p.m. on reports of a person on a mower rolling into Brush Creek.

As crews arrived, they saw a patient being pulled out of the water by bystanders and placed on the bank of Brush Creek.

It was determined that the rescue boats were not needed and were canceled, officials said.

KCFD personnel immediately took over to treat the patient and transported them to a local hospital.

Fire crews have since cleared the scene.

—