Candlelight vigil held for man killed in Kansas City, Missouri's Northeast neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in Kansas City, Missouri's, historic Northeast area want answers after a man was killed in October.

Jonathan Rodgers, 35, died at a hospital after being found with injuries from blunt force trauma in the 3700 block of Independence Avenue.

Rodgers' family said he sometimes experienced homelessness, but was trying to get off the streets right before he was killed.

They held a candlelight vigil Monday night in his memory.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says there are no updates in the case, but detectives continue to actively investigating.

