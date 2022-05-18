Capt. Jim Wilson to be new Raymore police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Capt. Jim Wilson will become Raymore Police Department's new police chief after Chief Jan Zimmerman retires in August.

The city announced the new chief Wednesday after Wilson accepted the new position.

According to a news release from the city, City Manager Jim Feuerborn made the decision of hiring Wilson for the position after "a rigorous hiring process in which the city partnered with the Missouri Police Chiefs Association."

Wilson has served nearly 29 years in the Raymore Police Department, and he is currently the Operations Division commander.

“As Chief of Police, Deputy Chief Wilson will continue a tradition of exceptional leadership that has been a hallmark in Raymore for decades,” Feuerborn said in the release. “As Raymore continues to grow, the respect he has earned from the police department command staff, officers and civilian staff he will be leading will serve our citizens well. He is a well-known leader in this community and with public safety agencies in Cass County and in the metropolitan area.”

The release also said that Wilson brought the National Drug Take Back partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration to Raymore as well as the Shop with a Cop program. Wilson is also the current president of the Cass County Youth Court.

“I believe deeply in teamwork and customer service,” Wilson said in the release. “The collaboration between the community and the police department makes for an outstanding team and I'm excited to build upon those same partnerships as Raymore Chief of Police.”

