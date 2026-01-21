Car costs soar 40% higher than 2020, forcing drivers to extend vehicle lifespans

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

Car ownership costs have skyrocketed, forcing drivers to rethink how they maintain their vehicles to avoid costly repairs.

The average new car now costs $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

In recent years, overall car costs have jumped dramatically; the Navy Federal Credit Union reports costs have gone up 40% since 2020.

The financial strain is evident: one in five people now pay $1,000 a month for their car loan, according to Shane Edwards, of I-70 Auto Service.

Rising costs are pushing drivers to hold onto their used cars longer, making proper maintenance more critical than ever.

"Maintenance is very important to keeping a vehicle going for a long time," Edwards said. "... Making sure the fluids are all kept up to date. You know, obviously, oil changes."

When asked what people should prioritize when money is tight, the expert emphasized basic fluid maintenance, like coolant.

"It is very important that they do their maintenance that will keep that vehicle running longer," Edwards said.

Beyond fluids, old rubber components require attention as vehicles age.

Grant Stephens Shane Edwards with I-70 Auto Service explains the basics, checking fluids, is often the most important step in preventing engine failure.

"Hoses, they're made out of rubber most of the time," he said. "So over time, they dry, they swell, they crack, they get brittle, and they're not doing the job that they once did. And what happens is, is you have a failure."

Temperature changes make these issues worse, especially during colder months.

With the expansion and contraction of all those components, leaks are going to happen, which means failures are going to happen, Edward explained.

Edwards said repair costs are also climbing, making prevention the most affordable strategy for cash-strapped drivers.

