Car overturns, hits front of KCMO restaurant after hitting 2 streetlights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver suffered minor injuries after her car crossed from west to east on Independence Avenue, hit two streetlights and the front of a KCMO restaurant.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Monday at Yasmeen's Cafe, located 1447 Independence Avenue, in the city's Northeast neighborhood.

Police said the woman driving the car was going west on Independence Avenue when she lost control of her car.

The car crossed over the center line and hit two streetlights, police said.

The car overturned and hit the front of the restaurant.

No one was sitting in that area of the restaurant when the accident happened and no injuries were reported in the business, police said.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

No word on what caused the accident.

