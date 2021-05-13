Watch
Car pulled from City Lake Wednesday in Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Police Department
Posted at 10:48 PM, May 12, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been more than 15 years, but a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is back on dry land.

The Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Police Department, with help from the Pleasant Hill Fire Protection District, Stever's Tow, the Missouri Highway Patrol Dive Team, Mike Hyatt, a Harrisonville, Missouri, firefighter and the Cass County Sheriff's Office, pulled the car from City Lake on Wednesday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Police are investigating.

No other information was available Wednesday night.

