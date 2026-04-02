Carillon bells inside Giralda Tower on Country Club Plaza to ring again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The carillon bells inside the Giralda Tower on the Country Club Plaza will ring once again, starting Easter Sunday.

The Plaza says the return of the bells “reflects a continued focus on elevating the experience for visitors, tenants and the Kansas City community.”

“Bringing the carillon bells back to the Country Club Plaza is a special moment for us,” Scott Keller, general manager of the Plaza, said in a news release.

The bells first rang in 1967 and continued through the early 2000s.

Starting at noon on Sunday, April 5, the “familiar and cherished” bells will sound on the hour Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Musical selections will be featured during the first and final hours each day, according to the Plaza.

“As we continue to invest in the Plaza’s future with new retailers, restaurants, and property enhancements, we’re also reintroducing signature elements that contribute to its distinct character and experience,” Keller said.

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