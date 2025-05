KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and first responders are currently looking for a missing 4-year-old boy in rural Belton.

Authorities said he was last seen in the area of 187th Street and Y Highway wearing a diaper and possibly a purple shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

