Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph expands its veterans program with additional federal funding

Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph honored the sacrifice and dedication of veterans at a luncheon ceremony Monday morning.

CEO Karen Noel took a moment to pause and reflect on the success of the agency’s veterans program.

“We’re expanding our footprint, we’re expanding the number we serve,” said Noel. "They have tasked us to serve 430 families, which I envision will be well over 500 by the end of the year."

The federal Supportive Services for Veteran Families program focuses on rapid re-housing and homeless prevention.

This year, Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph is taking on three more counties, expanding into Kansas. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded them $4.4 million to double their outreach.

“The increase for our grant has just been tied to our ability to assist our veterans and be able to get them housed,” said Supportive Services Coordinator, Ti Vaughn.

The SSVF program has been a lifeline for veterans like Cheryl Frederick.

“I was almost this close from like being homeless,” said Frederick. “I went through the food pantry, so I’m not hungry anymore. I’m not homeless anymore. They are helping me with my rent, they are helping me with my finances — budgeting. So I’m just wholeheartedly like, so humble and grateful and thankful.”

Veterans are offered other wrap-around services like employment assistance and one-on-one counseling. Last year alone, Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph provided over $210,000 in rent and utility assistance.

“What do you need, what do you want, we’re getting it done. I need the address, phone number. I mean, she was on it like a military person,” said veteran Aaron Bean of a SSVF staff member. “I was about ready to lose my apartment. I had no heat.”

Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph’s SSVF program paid for Bean’s energy, water and rent.

“Just those three were huge,” said Bean.

In order to meet the demand, Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph is hiring 12 additional case workers. Half of those positions are already filled.

Any veteran hoping to serve other veterans are encouraged to apply.

“I think it’s awesome and amazing. The more they can help, the better off these veterans so we won’t lose them after serving our country,” said Frederick. “I feel so whole now because they have really blessed me.”

