Catholic Charities opens new $6M location in south KC, is looking for volunteers

Catholic Charities has invested in a new location in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The larger space at 8001 Longview Road is allowing them to serve thousands of more families in a typically underserved area.

Karen Noel, CEO of Catholic Charities Kansas City St. Joseph, says the new serve and lift center allows them to serve south Kansas Citians' immediate and longterm needs.

KSHB 41 News staff Karen Noel, CEO of Catholic Charities Kansas City St. Joseph

Their new on-site food pantry allows clients to shop for food with a grocery store-type layout.

On Tuesday, clients were waiting in the lobby for their turn.

"It’s very expensive to go buy groceries, so that’s why I go to pantries to get some help," said Debbie Turner, a south Kansas Citian.

KSHB 41

Noel said the second goal is to lift clients up through casework management, building dignity through career opportunities, and financial literacy help.

The price tag for the new space was $6 million; Noel wants Kansas Citians to know of the reinvestment in south KC.

"A lot of people don’t know the situation of this specific area and how seismic it is," Noel said. "We hear about the urban core, but we don’t hear about south Kansas City."

She says the area of about 10,000 homes is made up of mostly renters, and says they’re trying to assist the area that’s at nearly two times the national poverty rate.

"We’ve greatly underforecasted the demand," Noel said.

Staff at Catholic Charities says they expected to serve 30 families in the food pantry a day, but since opening more, than 80 families have lined up.

"We are excited but apprehensive; we need support, we need food, we need food drives," Noel said.

They’re looking for 30 volunteers each day to be able to provide hope and guidance.

"It takes a lot of hands; it takes a lot of people," Noel said.

Noel says Catholic Charities' south KCMO move comes with a 40-year plan for their 10 acre site, partnering with churches and banks to stabilize the area with planned affordable housing projects too.

To volunteer, visit this link.

