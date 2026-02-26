Catholic university in Leavenworth gets full accreditation for prison education programs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Saint Mary announced Thursday it is the only U.S. institution to offer in-person higher education programming for those incarcerated at state, federal and military correctional facilities.

The university received final approval this month from the U.S. Department of Education to operate its Prison Education Program at the Lansing Correctional Facility, the United States Disciplinary Barracks and the Federal Correctional Institution, Leavenworth.

“This approval represents a significant milestone for the University of Saint Mary and for the students we serve,” Prison Education Program Director Michelle Workman said in a press release. “Our commitment is to provide high-quality, in-person higher education that meets students where they are and supports degree completion."

The USM programs are offered through the Second Chance Pell Initiative, and it offers incarcerated students pathways to associate and bachelor’s degrees, per a press release.

Courses are delivered by USM faculty in person to maintain the same academic standards as all of the university’s programs.

“The expansion reflects USM’s mission-driven commitment to educational access, human dignity and restorative opportunity,” Workman said in a press release. “By providing structured degree pathways inside correctional facilities, the program supports academic achievement, personal development and preparation for successful reentry.”

Students who are released before finishing their degree are given the chance to continue their studies.

