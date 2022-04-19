Cause of explosion, fire at Haven gas plant 'undetermined'

HAVEN, Kan. — Investigators have labeled the cause of a fire and explosions at a Haven gas plant as undetermined, the Kansas Fire Marshal's office said.

However, no foul play is suspected in the fire and explosions at the Haven Midstream Gas Plant, said Jill Bronaugh, spokeswoman for the state fire marshal,

The explosions and fire at the plant near Haven last Thursday injured two people, who suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Officials also evacuated people living within 1.5 miles of the plant for a few hours.

Fire and emergency crews spent more than 24 hours at the scene until returning the plant to company officials Friday afternoon, KSNW-TV reported .

Bronaugh said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped with the investigation.

