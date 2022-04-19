Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cause of explosion, fire at Haven gas plant 'undetermined'

Gas explosion near Wichita
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy: KSNW
Gas explosion near Wichita.
Gas explosion near Wichita
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 16:35:38-04

HAVEN, Kan. — Investigators have labeled the cause of a fire and explosions at a Haven gas plant as undetermined, the Kansas Fire Marshal's office said.

However, no foul play is suspected in the fire and explosions at the Haven Midstream Gas Plant, said Jill Bronaugh, spokeswoman for the state fire marshal,

The explosions and fire at the plant near Haven last Thursday injured two people, who suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Officials also evacuated people living within 1.5 miles of the plant for a few hours.

Fire and emergency crews spent more than 24 hours at the scene until returning the plant to company officials Friday afternoon, KSNW-TV reported.

Bronaugh said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!