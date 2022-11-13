CBS NFL sideline reporter orders food delivery while waiting for flight at Kansas City airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s new airport terminal can’t come soon enough for some travelers.

Fresh off covering the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, top CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson was set to board her flight back home.

Jacksonville fan Eric Dunn was also at the airport after Sunday's game and captured Wolfson thinking ahead.

Video from Dunn posted on Twitter shows Wolfson ordered three pizzas from Domino's, having them delivered to the terminal.

“When Tracy Wolfson Door Dashes pizza because the Kansas City Airport has no food,” Dunn posted on Twitter .

Dunn tagged Wolfson on Twitter who retweeted his video, adding additional reporting.

“True story!” Wolfson tweeted . "When your [sic] hungry at the KC airport and they have no food — Domino's comes thru.”

If Wolfson is part of CBS’ crew slated to cover April’s 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, she hopefully won’t need to order delivery before her flight.

Builders are putting the final touches on the new single-terminal at Kansas City International Airport. The new terminal, which calls for plenty of traveler-focused amenities — including food — is slated to open in March 2023 .

