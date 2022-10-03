Watch Now
Center High School teacher under investigation for inappropriate messages

Elizabeth Ruiz
Posted at 11:10 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 12:10:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Center High School teacher is under investigation for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to students.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the teacher because he has not yet been charged, and the Center School District’s investigation is not complete.

A district spokesperson said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which launched Friday. The Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children’s Division is also involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

