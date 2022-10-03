Center High School teacher under investigation for inappropriate messages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Center High School teacher is under investigation for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to students.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the teacher because he has not yet been charged, and the Center School District’s investigation is not complete.

A district spokesperson said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which launched Friday. The Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children’s Division is also involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.