Changes coming for Johnson County voters after Kansas Supreme Court redistricting ruling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Kansas Supreme Court's ruling on redistricting , Johnson County voters may no longer be slated to vote in the same precinct and polling places in upcoming elections.

The decision by the court affects maps for congressional seats, the Kansas Legislature and the Kansas State Board of Education, according to a news release from the Johnson County officials.

The new Kansas State Senate map has 10 districts, with six all in Johnson County and four partly in the county — an increase of one district.

As for the new Kansas House of Representatives map, its 27 districts are divided with 23 all in the county and four others partly in the county — an increase of two districts.

The Board of Education map now has three districts partly in the county, whereas the old map included three districts all in the county with two partly in the county.

"Redistricting takes place every 10 years. Now that a decision has been made at the state level, we’ve been given the baton to basically start integrating and codifying these new jurisdictional maps into the voter registration system,” said Fred Sherman, Johnson County election commissioner. “It is an important task that we need to make sure we do quickly, accurately and correctly.”

Voters who wish to change their party affiliation have until 12 p.m. June 10. Those who chose to change their affiliation must complete a new voter registration form, according to county officials.

Unaffiliated voters, however, can declare a party after June 10 up until the primary election on Aug. 2.

There will be more than 600 precincts in the county compared with about 520 right now.

