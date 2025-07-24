Chappell Roan announces fall pop-up concert series with stop in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chappell Roan announced a fall pop-up concert series Thursday that includes a stop in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dubbed Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things, the fall pop-up concert series will include two shows scheduled for Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4, at Museum and Memorial Park near the World War I Memorial and Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Only two other cities are included in the pop-up tour: Four shows in September at Forest Hills Stadium in New York and two shows on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“I am sooo excited to bring Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things to New York, Kansas City and Los Angeles!!!” Roan said in a release Thursday. “I love these three cities so much and wanted the chance to do something special for them this year.”

Fans who register online will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Aug. 5-7.

Registration opened at 11 a.m. July 24. Fans must register by 10:59 p.m. CT on July 27.

