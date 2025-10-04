Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chappell Roan surprises Kansas City businesses with unexpected visits ahead of KCMO concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pop star Chappell Roan made surprise visits to two Kansas City businesses Thursday.

The singer stopped by Mildred's coffee shop and Daisy Lee Vintage in the Crossroads Arts District, just a day before her Friday night concert at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Roan will have a second concert on Saturday at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

She's on a limited tour. Besides Kansas City, she'll stop in New York and Los Angeles. That means fans from all over the country are in town.

At Mildred’s, the baristas said it was hard to believe she was there.

“I went back a few times to see if that was her,” said Fatima Gonzalez, who works at Mildred's.

Fatima is also a fan and will attend Chappell Roan’s Saturday night concert.

With First Friday and the two Chappell Roan concerts in town, businesses in the Crossroads knew they would be busier. But things got even crazier after photos of her visit were posted online.

“I really did not know how to act,” Gonzalez said. “It’s been so busy today,”

Tayah Harker, a co-worker, said she "kind of froze for a second."

After leaving Mildred’s, Chappell Roan walked to nearby Daisy Lee Vintage.

“We didn’t expect her to come in, of course,” said Skyler Helm, who wasn’t working that day, but saw the aftermath that included more customers.

The shop also had larges crowds stopping by on Friday.

“I don’t know if she knows the impact that it has, but it has a huge impact on small businesses,” Helm said.

It’s an excitement they’re sharing with fans.

“It’s very crazy ’cause she’s such a big artist," Harker said. "And now she’s here.”

