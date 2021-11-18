Charter Communications bringing over 500 new jobs to Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that Charter Communications plans to bring over 500 new jobs to Overland Park.

Charter Communications, a broadband connectivity company and cable operator, will invest $18.9 million in Overland Park while creating 510 new full-time jobs by the end of 2022, according to a news release.

“Broadband investments are taking off in Kansas, and Charter Communications has a leading role in making that happen,” David Toland, lieutenant governor and commerce secretary, said in the release. “By significantly expanding its existing investment and bringing many more jobs to the State, Charter is clearly signaling that the educated workforce and quality of life Kansas offers is top notch.”

Rep. Sharice Davids acknowledged this development as an “exciting step” for the local economy.

The expansion will provide support to customers across the country for Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice.

“A diverse and talented workforce in Overland Park and surrounding areas, combined with our strong partnerships with the state of Kansas and the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, made expansion here an obvious choice,” Dave Lampman, group vice president of retention at Charter, said. “We look forward to beginning the hiring process soon, in support of our commitment to deliver outstanding service to our customers while providing excellent career opportunities in the community.”

The 510 new jobs will offer at least $18 an hour starting pay, employee benefits and free and discounted Spectrum services.

Hiring is set to begin in late 2021 and the center is expected to open in early 2022.

