Check out the Lee's Summit Magic Tree

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Glowing with multiple vibrant colors, the Magic Tree in Lee’s Summit is a special sight to see during the holiday season.

With approximately 14,000 lights, the Magic Tree has brightened the community for four years.

In an effort to give back, there are bins on site for visitors to drop toy donations to support local charities. For 2017, the donations went to Operation Toy Soldier to provide toys to military families.

The Magic Tree is at I-470 and View High Drive. It's open until Jan. 6, and donations are still being collected for the 2018 holiday season.

---