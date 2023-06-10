Summit Waves pool temporarily closed due to chemical spill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summit Waves has been temporarily closed due to chemical spills in the facility, the city announced Saturday.

According to Lee's Summit Fire Department, pool staff reported a leak and chemical smell from the wave pool building at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon further investigation and evacuation of people from the pool, it was discovered that approximately ten to fifteen gallons of muriatic acid from the pool's sanitizing system had spilled from a failed distribution line.

Crews were able to turn off the system and contain the chemical staff. No care was needed for the employees that found the spill.

The pool will remain closed until a hazmat contractor finishes spill removal and repairs are made to the wave pool.

Lee's Summit residents can go to the city's Parks and Recreation website at LSparks.net to find information on when the pool will reopen.