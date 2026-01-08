Chiefs ‘aware of allegations’ on social media involving WR Rashee Rice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs said Wednesday they are aware of allegations circulating on social media involving wide receiver Rashee Rice.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the club said in a statement Wednesday night to KSHB 41 News.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the NFL for a comment. This story will be updated if one is received.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

