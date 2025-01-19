Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chiefs fan travels from Texas to celebrate 9th birthday at Arrowhead, gets call from Justin Reid

Chiefs Kingdom is celebrating winning in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, but that celebration looks different for one 9-year-old fan from Texas.
Copy of 4K TEMPLATE.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is celebrating winning in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, but that celebration looks different for one 9-year-old fan from Texas.

"I came here because my birthday was yesterday and I went to the game," Braxton said.

Braxton traveled with his dad from Lubbock, Texas, to Kansas City for the playoff game.

Copy of 4K TEMPLATE.png
Braxton at GEHA Field at Arrowhead on Jan. 18, 2025.

After the game, they went out to dinner, where they unexpectedly sat down next to Chiefs safety Deon Bush. That's when Bush gave his friend Justin Reid, Chiefs safety, a call.

"He told me happy birthday," Braxton said. "I was just freaking out because it was so exciting."

Copy of 4K TEMPLATE copy 3.png
Braxton and Chiefs safety Deon Bush

Braxton said he became a Chiefs fan because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ties to Lubbock, where he played college ball at Texas Tech University.

Of course, there are other reasons, too.

"Because we make the Super Bowl and the playoffs a lot, and we're such a good team," Braxton said.

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone