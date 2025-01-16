Chiefs fans react to possible changes for potential Super Bowl celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs haven't even played their first playoff game, but city officials are already thinking about what a Super Bowl celebration may look like this year.

This all comes in the wake of the tragedy that took place at last year's event at Union Station.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was shot and killed by a stray bullet while others, many of them children, were injured.

A city official confirmed to KSHB 41 they are discussing alternatives to the rally. For example, a pre-parade, ticketed event.

KCMO Councilman Crispin Rea said safety is the top priority for this year's event, but no decisions have been made.

"Carving out space to celebrate is important, and I think we can do that in a safe way," Rea said. "What form or shape that takes, I don’t know yet."

KSHB 41 received a statement from the Kansas City Police Department that said:

"KCPD will continue to work with our partners on the collaboration and discussion of different ideas and ways that we can create a more safe, secure, and enjoyable environment for all attending any event held in our city."

At Union Station, the Chiefs Fan Experience is open and ready for the playoffs.

We asked fans their thoughts about potential changes to the celebration.

"It won’t be the same," Jeffery Wienzatl said. "A lot of people won’t come down here."

"I’d be really upset" Becky DeNight said. "I think everybody would be upset, I’ve already booked a hotel room."

However, spirits are still high, and fans are prepared to cheer on their team no matter how that looks.

"We really can’t let this one bad apple spoil that whole bushel," Vicky Ford said. "Because there was more good people than bad people at that parade, and at that celebration."

