Kansas City Chiefs fans set their eyes on another Super Bowl season

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Chiefs Kingdom is ready to witness another electrifying season as the Chiefs begin their road to what could be a history in the making season.

“It's nerve-wracking. It's exciting. Try not to think too hard about it. Just play kind of like the team says, game after game after game," said Annette Johnson.

As a lifelong Chiefs fan, Johnson has seen it all. Coming into this season as back-to-back champions, her emotions are everywhere.

“I have been in this stadium for every AFC we’ve played. And every time it’s just emotional. I cry every time. Win or lose it’s been fabulous. The last 3 seasons have just been amazing," said Johnson.

Through the journey, the fans have been a big part of it.

“We will constantly support rain, wind, sun, shine, snow, freezing temperatures, whatever it takes. We're here for them," said Catherine Baskett.

Baskett is a KC native, for her being at Arrowhead once again means more than just another game.

“The kingdom is just very representative of fans coming together and it doesn't have to be just Chiefs fans. Obviously for the Chiefs, we're passionate, we're loud and proud," said Baskett.

But Chiefs Kingdom is more than just a local team. Many have traveled from across the globe to witness the home opener.

“The German fans are different. They are such loud too, but it's the other vibe, a different vibe," said Christian Molitor.

This season is special for fans. Whether they're nearby or as far away as Germany, they're all excited for what could be a historic season.

“We're making history just within of itself within our, you know, fan club, within our NFL team, but to get that third one in a row to actually make that NFL history I think I've said it before You know Cowboys can be the American team. We are the global team," said Baskett.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri.

