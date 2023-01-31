Chiefs fans set to pay more on Super Bowl LVII than previous years

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Chiefs fans are in the process of making Super Bowl plans. While some folks are deciding to stay home, others are making calls to travel agents and booking their Super Bowl plans, but it won’t be cheap.

Tickets for Less is selling nosebleed Super Bowl tickets at $5,700 per person as of Tuesday morning.

Flights to and from Kansas City for that weekend at major airlines are offering roundtrips flights ranging from $800 - $1200 for flights leaving Friday and returning Monday.

Depending on where you want to stay, hotels average around $400 and up a night.

“Luckily, Arizona has a lot of hotels, both from very high-end to mid-price, to even some on the low-end, so I don't think finding a hotel room will be hard to do,” said Mark Ebbitts, President of Shelton Travel Service. “The tickets are always available to any event you want to go to, it's just about the price you want to pay.”

Ebbitts predicts prices to attend the Super Bowl may drop throughout the week, but will shoot back up as Super Bowl Sunday approaches.

This will be the Chiefs' third Super Bowl appearance in four years and fans eager to go can expect to pay more for this Super Bowl than previous runs.

"Yes, you will pay more than what Miami was, but again, that was four years ago and things have gone up,” Ebbitts said. “These special events always command a higher price."