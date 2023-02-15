Chiefs fans take lessons learned from last Super Bowl parade to make celebrating easier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is ready to greet its Super Bowl champion Chiefs. rojanae williams

Hundreds and hundreds of Chiefs fans booked a reservation at the Downton Marriott ahead of the Super Bowl LVII parade.

Locals are learning after our last Super Bowl parade there are things that make celebrating easier.

“We traveled all the way from Johnson County,” said Rojanae Williams, a Chiefs fan. “We are celebrating Valentine’s Day with teenage boys while they are still letting us, and ending our date with a parade. As moms with our boys to do something special, we will all remember for a lifetime.”

From Lenexa, Overland Park, Belton, Grandview, and Independence, the vast majority of reservations are local.

Many of the fans KSHB 41 spoke with say they learned their lesson from the last Super Bowl Parade.

“A thousand people who don’t want to deal with traffic in the morning,” said Derek McCann, managing director at the Downtown Marriott.

McCann said right after the championship win, reservations were hot.

“A couple hundred within the first hour after booked,” McCann said.

Lake Williams talked about who she's most excited to see.

“I can’t wait to see Travis Kelce, my tight end, right here Nick Bolton, line backer,” Williams said.

Shelly Todd said her family made reservations weeks ago.

“We had our reservations made weeks ago,” Todd said. “We knew they were going to win. We’re from Wellington, Missouri — to get up close to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, get an autograph, get a selfie, rub shoulders, and say hello.”

—

