Chiefs' former director of player engagement files discrimination lawsuit against team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs’ former director of player engagement filed a lawsuit over the weekend claiming he was wrongfully terminated due to “discriminatory employment practices.”

Ramzee Robinson worked with the team for nine years.

Before joining the Chiefs, Robinson played in the NFL and earned a master’s degree rom Webster University. He’s also a doctoral candidate at The Chicago School, per his lawsuit.

Robinson started as a coordinator, making $35,000, and ended making $125,000 as the director of player engagement.

He stated in the lawsuit his position, which was considered under the business side rather than the football side, was undercompensated compared to other NFL teams.

When Robinson requested a compensation review with Chiefs President Mark Donovan, he was rejected, per the lawsuit.

Robinson also stated he believed he was paid less as an African-American than his white counterparts. In one example, he said an African-American coworker was making $50,000, but when she left and was replaced, the white woman who took over made $80,000.

The lawsuit also alleges Robinson was told to “stay out of the way” but was utilized as a liaison to players, available 24/7 via a work cell phone. He said he was a contact for players for all sorts of life situations: emergencies, relocation, community engagement, etc.

“Plaintiff’s position included crisis management, locker room management, peer-to-peer relationships, as well as player-to-coach mentorship,” Robinson’s suit states.

Highlighting his “very active role” in the team during the season, Robinson said he helped during Super Bowl LIX with player and family logistics, security, VIP and credentials, player shipments, field practice, transportation and memorabilia signing.

Less than a week after the Super Bowl, Robinson was called into the office of the woman he reported to. The chief of security was also present.

He said the woman claimed he participated in “conduct detrimental to the league.” She also claimed he attacked a white female coworker, according to the lawsuit.

While the superior said there was video of the incident, she “refused” to show Robinson the footage.

As a result, Robinson was terminated.

In the middle of the season, Robinson said he was “pressured” to renew his contract. After doing so, the Texans asked to interview Robinson, but the Chiefs refused.

Robinson later learned the Chiefs told the Texans an interview would “violate his contract” during a personal call from a team representative about the “missed opportunity.”

The three main points of Robinson’s discrimination suit are racial discrimination, retaliation and tortious interference with business expectancy.

Requesting a trial by jury, Robinson is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and other related costs.

A spokesperson for the Chiefs told KSHB 41 the team cannot comment on the lawsuit as it's an "active legal matter."

However, the spokesperson did say the team does "not tolerate discrimination of any kind."

"We look forward to the facts of this case coming to light," the Chiefs spokesperson said.

