Chiefs gear continues to fly off shelves, partly due to Swift fever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stores carrying Chiefs gear continue to see a lift in sales, including Rally House, which says the team's Super Bowl win and the Taylor Swift connection are creating additional demand for merchandise.

“It’s definitely something that we're having fun with, we're seeing a lot of fans come shopping Travis Kelce things ... or something that looks similar to what Taylor might have worn to a game, but really our main goal is just to provide the most amount of product and the most styles and newest products as we can,” said Colin Novick with Rally House.

Rally House believes weather and the upcoming holiday season are also playing a factor with Chiefs fans wanting to get their hands on warmer gear, but the Swift effect continues to be the biggest contributor in demand.

Novick explained a couple of weeks ago, Swift wore a Chiefs shirt from the Erin Andrews line to a game, the KC-based sports retailer carried that shirt and nearly ran out of stock.

Rally House has brought in more Travis Kelce products due to demand, and Novick says the same goes for Swift's game day outfits.

“Some of that stuff Taylor has been wearing to games we also carry. We try and keep it in stock for as long as possible, but, you know, Swifties are passionate fans,” Novick said.

Novick's advice is for shoppers to act fast if they want to imitate a certain Swift look or get their hands on Kelce gear.

Rally House is also getting ready for the Chiefs' upcoming Germany game against the Dolphins and plans on rolling out German-inspired merchandise to commemorate the overseas game.

“We're getting Germany apparel and merchandise and right now it's kind of just starting to hit our stores but over the next couple of weeks and even after the game we'll continue to get styles, and growing the game internationally as a fun part for Rally House to play a small part of,” Novick said.

