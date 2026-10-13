KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five cancer survivors received a special tour of Arrowhead Stadium and the Kansas City Chiefs locker room as part of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, which promotes cancer screening and early detection.

The survivors were surprised to find their names displayed in their honor in the Chiefs locker room.

Chiefs honor cancer survivors, stress early detection through Crucial Catch campaign

“I don’t even know how to put it into words," one survivor said. "It doesn’t even seem real ”

The group also received a visit from Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, whose mother and sister are cancer survivors.

“It’s truly special and it means a lot to me, from my heart, just being here and spending time with these people,” Bolton said.

Bolton emphasized the importance of early detection, saying his family's experience has made him a strong believer in cancer screening.

“I’m a 100% believer that the two most important women in my life are here right now because of early detection,” Bolton said. “Stay ahead of the curve and get tested.”

For the survivors, the event also offered a chance to connect with others who understood their experiences.

“It was nice to be around someone who knew what I was going through,” one survivor said.

Cancer survivor Vickie Propst attended the event with her daughter and shared a journey that has included multiple cancer battles since 2018.

“I’m so thankful for it, for the campaign, because there’s got to be awareness around early detection,” Propst said. “You know your body the best, and you know if something is wrong.”

Propst also shared recent good news.

“I got results a couple weeks ago, and I have zero cancer right now, so we are elated,” Propst said. “We are living life.”

Propst said the experience has shaped a message for others facing cancer: “Cancer does not get to drive. I get to drive.”

The Chiefs are set to honor seven more cancer survivors at Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bolton said giving back to the Kansas City community is especially meaningful to the Bolton family.

“It’s super important to me and my family to give back to this community,” Bolton said.

